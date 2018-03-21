Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Final approval of annual accounts 2017

The Board of Directors of Schibsted ASA has approved the annual accounts for 2017. There are no changes compared to the preliminary annual accounts published 8 February 2018.

Oslo, 21 March 2018

SCHIBSTED ASA

Espen Risholm

IRO

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

