Global Software License Management Market Revenue to Register CAGR of 7.5% Over Next 10 Years - Marketresearch.biz

NEW YORK, March 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

MarketResearch.biz has published a new report titled Global Software License Management Market by Form Factor (Hardware, Software, and Cloud), By Application (Embedded, B2B Software, and B2C Software) and Region - Global Forecast to 2026., which offers a holistic view of the software license management market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market. The first five-year cumulative revenue (2017-2021) is projected to be US$ 2,720.7 Mn, which is expected to increase significantly over the latter part of the five-year forecast period. According to report, the software license management market is projected to reach a value of over US$ 1,061.9 Mn in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.1% over the forecast period. The report also offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the global software license management market, and their financials, apart from strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global software license management market is segmented on the basis of form factor, application, and region.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/611427/MarketResearchbiz_Logo.jpg )



Software license management is the process that ensures that the legal agreements that come with purchased software licenses are adhered to, in other words it certifies that only legally procured licenses are deployed on systems. Software license management solutions are designed to reduce risk, cost and complexities associated with software license. These solutions help enterprises to avoid overspending on software entitlements, while ensuring that enterprises are completely compliant with licensing rules. Software license management tools provide a consolidated view of all assets across network and cloud, enabling IT Managers or CIO's to gain visibility and control of IT assets.

Do inquire about report before purchasing here: https://marketresearch.biz/report/software-license-management-market/request-sample/

Global Software License Management Market: Market Dynamics

Increasing compliance audit activities from vendors including Microsoft, Adobe, Oracle, and SAP are on the rise. Companies that are non-compliant with licensing agreements can be made to pay hefty fines and can also lose their reputation in the market. Software license management tools help enterprise to keep a check on expiry of their licenses. Moreover, piracy and counterfeiting of software is a major issue for software publishers across the globe, which is further fueling growth of the global Software license management market over the forecast period.

However, complex and different licensing rules and managing products from multiple vendors can add burden for the IT team in enterprises and increases the workload for software deployment teams. There is also a significant complexity attached to switching software license management solutions, particularly for larger publishers, which enables vendors to maintain premium price points of solutions. In addition, small vendors of licensing management provide solutions at reasonable price, which creates a downward pricing pressure for all vendors in the Software license management market.

Rising number of embedded software and intelligent device vendors are registering substantial value offered by licensing management solutions, growth of cloud-based offerings, and heightened adoption of pay-per-usage models is expected to create potential opportunity for key players in the market.

Global Software License Management Market: Market Forecast

The comprehensive research report comprises a complete forecast of the global Software license management market based on factors affecting the market and their impact in the foreseeable future. According to the forecast projections, revenue from the global Software license management market is expected to expand at a moderate CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period.

Global Software License Management Market: Segmental Snapshot

The market report has been segmented on the basis of form factor, application, and region. The form factor segment includes hardware, software, and cloud. The application segment includes embedded, B2B Software, and B2C software. The regions covered in the analysis are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

According to global Software license management market infographics published on MarketResearch.biz, over 10% CAGR by application.

By form factor: The software segment accounted for highest revenue share contribution as compared to other type segment, and is expected to register a CAGR of over 10.1% between 2017 and 2026, easy and secure storage, and provision of quicker access to end-users.

By application: The B2B software segment is projected to account for highest revenue share as compared to that of other application segment, and register a CAGR of 10% over the forecast period, owing to high consumption of higher-end B2B software like CAD/CAM, EDA in digital media processing.

By region: The market in Europe accounted for highest revenue share in the global Software license management market in 2016, and is expected to register a CAGR of over 9.9 % between 2017 and 2026, owing to the presence of prominent players in the region.

Browse Complete Report's Table of Content Here: https://marketresearch.biz/report/software-license-management-market/

Global Software License Management Market: Competitive Analysis

The research report on the global software license management market includes profiles of some of major companies such as Gemalto NV (SafeNet), Flexera Software LLC, Reprise Software, Inc., Snow Software AB, WIBU-SYSTEMS AG, IBM Corporation, Agilis Software, LLC, Inish Technology Ventures Ltd., and Persistent Security, LLC.

The Global Software License Management Market: Global Industry, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017-2026 report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Software License Management Market for 2017-2026.

Related Market Reports:

Log Management Software Market: https://marketresearch.biz/report/log-management-software-market/

Quality Management Software Market: https://marketresearch.biz/report/quality-management-software-market/

Travel and Expense Management Software: https://marketresearch.biz/report/travel-expense-management-software-market/

About Us:

MarketResearch.biz is a specialized market research, analytics, and solutions company, offering strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions. We are a team of dedicated and impassioned individuals, who believe strongly in giving our very best to what we do and we never back down from any challenge. MarketResearch.biz offers services such as data mining, information management, and revenue enhancement solutions and suggestions. We cater to industries, individuals, and organizations across the globe, and deliver our offerings in the shortest possible turnaround time.

Follow us on LinkedIn:https://www.linkedin.com/company/marketresearch-biz/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/PrudourResearch



Contact Us:

Lawrence John

Prudour Pvt. Ltd.

420 Lexington Avenue, Suite 300

New York City, NY 10170,

United States

Email ID: inquiry@marketresearch.biz

Tel: +1-347-826-1876



Website: https://marketresearch.biz/

Referral Website: http://eurowatchers.com/