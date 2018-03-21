The CDMO is honored with an international industry prize

Center for Visual Inspection and Logistics awarded in the category Facility of the Future

Expert jury rewards intelligent combination of location design, state-of-the-art technologies and innovative processes

Customers benefit from optimized and highly efficient supply chain processes

Vetter has won the 2018 ISPE Facility of the Year Award (FOYA) in the Facility of the Future category for its Center for Visual Inspection and Logistics. The renowned prize is awarded annually by the prominent industry association, the International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE), to companies that have shown outstanding foresight, care and innovative creativity in the design and implementation of their facilities. The FOYA judges panel for ISPE was impressed by the intelligent combination of location design, state-of-the-art technologies and innovative processes at the Ravensburg Vetter West site. The new center offers an outstanding degree of efficiency, flexibility, quality and security in the injectables supply chain. For more information on ISPE and the FOYA Awards program go to: https://www.ispe.org/facility-year-awards.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180321005740/en/

The award-winning "Facility of the Future" Ravensburg Vetter West: Vetter's Center for Visual Inspection and Logistics. (Photo: Business Wire)

Altogether, the site offers Vetter's customers a great deal of added value, notably most outstanding quality with reduced throughput times, irrespective of the batch size. The building's modular design also allows for simple and gradual creation of more space without expansion work affecting its operations. This architecture is a direct response to an increasing customer demand for more capacity.

"We are very pleased to have received this important international award," said Vetter Managing Director Thomas Otto. "Being selected by the jury is not only a great honor, but also an incentive to maintain our focus on quality in terms of products and processes." His management colleague Peter Soelkner summarizes: "In our future-oriented Center for Visual Inspection and Logistics, we combine many years of expertise in optimizing supply chain processes. In this way, we can offer our customers including the world's top 20 pharmaceutical and biotech companies ideal conditions for transport, storage and quality assurance of their products."

CMO Leadership Awards 2018

Vetter, the global pharmaceutical service provider, was also honored recently with the CMO Leadership Awards 2018 in no less than five of the six main categories quality, expertise, reliability, capabilities and service. Life Science Leader, one of the leading trade journals in the pharmaceutical industry, awarded the prize for the seventh time. The magazine worked with the market research institute Industry Standard Research (ISR) to identify the winners. It is important to note that the winners do not need to apply, as is the case with other awards. Rather, it is the customers who evaluate their experience in working with manufacturing partners. Respondents only rate companies with which they have worked on a specific project over the past 18 months. This guarantees real empirical data from surveys of pharmaceutical companies that evaluate their experience in working with manufacturing partners.

Find the Vetter press kit, additional press releases, high-resolution pictures and more background information in our Download Center

About Vetter

Headquartered in Ravensburg, Germany, Vetter is a global leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) with production facilities in Germany and the United States. The company has long-term experience offering services ranging from early development support including clinical manufacturing, to commercial supply and various packaging solutions for vials, syringes and cartridges. Vetter's customers range from small and midsize to the world's top 20 pharmaceutical and biotech companies. As a leading solution provider, the CDMO recognizes its responsibility in supporting the needs of its customers in developing devices that contribute to increased patient safety, convenience, and enhanced compliance. Learn more about Vetter at www.vetter-pharma.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180321005740/en/

Contacts:

Vetter Pharma International GmbH

Markus Kirchner

Corporate Spokesperson Media Relations

Phone: +49 (0)751-3700-3729

E-mail: PRnews@vetter-pharma.com