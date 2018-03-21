

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - San Francisco has become the largest U.S. city and the third city in California to ban the sales of animal fur products after the city's Board of Supervisors voted on the legislation Tuesday.



The ban applies to clothing items and accessories featuring real animal fur, including coats, gloves and key chains. It takes effect on January 1, 2019, but gives furriers and other retailers time until January 2020 to sell their current inventory.



The legislation to prohibit sale of fur apparel products in San Francisco was first announced by Supervisor Katy Tang in December 2017.



The ban has been cheered by animal rights advocates who have applauded the city for its compassion. San Francisco, named after Saint Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals, is well known for its social conscience.



San Francisco is now the third city in California to ban the sale of fur apparel products after West Hollywood and Berkeley.



The Humane Society said that the ban was a 'historic victory' for millions of animals cruelly confined and killed for the fur on their backs.



However, not all people are happy with the ban. Retailers in San Francisco noted that the fur ban is another decision by the city that hurts small business.



About fifty clothing and accessory retailers in downtown San Francisco will be impacted by the legislation.



