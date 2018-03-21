The global general lighting market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 5% during the period 2018-2022, according to a new market research study by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180321005617/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global general lighting market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report presents a comprehensive research of the global general lighting market by application (residential, commercial, outdoor, and industrial) and product (traditional lighting and LED lighting). The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

Market driver: declining manufacturing cost of LEDs

The manufacturing cost of LEDs has declined since 2012, and it will further continue to decrease during the forecast period. This is primarily due to the declining ASP of chips and components used in the manufacturing process of LED devices. The decline in the manufacturing cost of LEDs is leading to a decrease in the initial installation cost of LED lamps and fixtures. This is promoting the installation of new LED lamps and fixtures across all application segments.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Market trend: growing number of households and urbanization

The rapid urbanization around the world, especially in emerging economies, is leading to the increasing demand for lighting devices from a growing number of households. The residential segment is one of the key contributors to the increasing demand for lighting devices. The demand for general lighting in the residential segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. The increasing urbanization will result in a growing number of households, thereby driving the installation of new lamps and luminaires. This will lead to an increase in the unit shipments and revenue of general lighting products.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for lighting research, "It was projected that China accounted for an urban population of 57% in 2017. It is also observing a high growth in the urban middle-class population that is expected to account for more than 75% of the middle-class population by 2022. The Chinese general lighting market will observe high growth due to the increasing demand for luxury homes and high-class residential societies. This is expected to accelerate the demand for LED lamps and luminaires. The increase in urbanization leads to infrastructure development that results in high demand for lighting systems."

Market challenge: high average cost per LED fixture

Though the total cost of owning LED lamps and fixtures is low compared to traditional incandescent and halogen bulbs, the high initial cost acts as a deterrent. The total cost of installation includes the cost of LED luminaires and labor cost. Furthermore, the consumers who install smart lighting fixtures require a huge amount of money for the Internet of Things (IoT) infrastructure. The price of incorporating smart bulbs in a fixture also varies depending on the type of manufacturer.

Is your business on track for a successful future? Learn how Technavio can help

Technavio helps businesses anticipate changes in their marketplace, make proactive adjustments, and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

Technavio's best deals of the month! Mark the beginning of spring with Technavio. Get 30% discounton all energy reports. Offer valid from 12th March for a limited period. OR Get 20% off on all media and entertainment services reports. Offer valid only till the 31st of March.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180321005617/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com