Sales of US existing homes rose more than expected in February, according to data from the National Association of Realtors. Sales were up 3% to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 5.54m from 5.38m in January, rebounding from a 3.2% drop the month before and beating expectations of a 0.5% increase. The median price of an existing home was $241,700, up 5.9% from February 2017 and marking the 72nd straight month of year-over-year gains. Meanwhile, total housing inventory was 4.6% higher at 1.59m, ...

