An online survey of e-cigarette users in Russia was carried out in October 2017.

The survey was conducted with the help of industry players, e-cigarette forums and online vaper groups. No financial incentive was offered for completion of the survey, but respondents and collaborating media were provided with an executive summary of the results.

The results are based on a representative sample with a total of 456 responses. All respondents are current e-cigarette users who vape at least on a monthly basis. Data on respondents' age, gender, duration of vaping and geographical split can be found at the end of this report.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive summary

2. Introduction and methodology

3. Reasons for vaping

4. Tobacco cigarette use in combination with e-cigarettes (dual use)

5. Form factors

6. Distribution

7. Hardware

8. Secondary device

9. E-liquids

10. Survey participants

Companies Mentioned

Eleaf

Joytech

