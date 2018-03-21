

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A memoir written by former FBI director James Comey surged to the top of Amazon's bestseller list one month before its publication.



Pre-orders for Comey's eagerly-awaited book, 'A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership,'occupied the number one spot among Amazon's top 20 books over the weekend after President Donald Trump attacked the former investigation chief in a series of tweets.



The memoir, scheduled to release on April 17, was ranked No. 15 on Amazon Saturday morning. And it jumped to No. 1 by Sunday evening after Trump's statement on Twitter.



He referred to Comey after Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe Friday night, with just two days remaining for his retirement.



Trump alleged that he spent very little time with Andrew McCabe, but according to him, McCabe never took notes when he was with the President. 'I don't believe he made memos except to help his own agenda, probably at a later date. Same with lying James Comey. Can we call them Fake Memos?'



Comey is expected to discuss the substance of some of his meetings with Trump in 'A Higher Loyalty,' though the contents of it are not known yet.



The publisher of Comey's memoir, Flatiron Books, says the former FBI chief in his forthcoming book 'shares his never-before-told experiences from some of the highest-stakes situations of his career in the past two decades of American government, exploring what good, ethical leadership looks like, and how it drives sound decisions'. His journey provides an unprecedented entry into the corridors of power, and a remarkable lesson in what makes an effective leader, it added.



Comey was appointed as director of the FBI by President Barack Obama in 2013. He served in the top post until Trump fired him in May 2017.



He previously served as U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, and the U.S. deputy attorney general in the administration of President George W. Bush. From prosecuting the Mafia and Martha Stewart to helping change the Bush administration's policies on torture and electronic surveillance, overseeing the Hillary Clinton e-mail investigation as well as ties between the Trump campaign and Russia, Comey has been involved in some of the most consequential cases and policies of recent history.



By Wednesday morning, Comey's book had dropped to third place on Amazon's best-seller list.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX