Technavio market research analysts forecast the global gluten-free beverages market to grow at a CAGR of more than 9% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report.

This market research report segments the global gluten-free beverages market into the following products (gluten-free carbonated beverages, gluten-free juices, gluten-free RTD tea and coffee, and gluten-free functional beverages) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the increasing number of people with gluten intolerances and allergies as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global gluten-free beverages market:

Increasing number of people with gluten intolerances and allergies

The number of consumers who are intolerant to gluten and have celiac disease and food allergies has been increasing. This has led to a rapid increase in the demand for gluten-free food and beverage products. This will aid in the growth of the global gluten-free beverages market during the forecast period. Some of the factors causing food allergies among consumers are related to certain environmental changes, decrease in the level of good microbes in the human intestine, and consumption of antibiotics.

Furthermore, the lack of consumer awareness regarding different types food intolerances and allergies has been leading to increasing instances of various food allergies. The increasing intake of wheat and other gluten-containing food results in the weakening of the intestinal lining. The immune system of a gluten-intolerant individual considers food containing gluten such as wheat, rye, or barley as an antibody and attacks the lining of the intestine. This results in various discomforts such as abdominal pain, diarrhea, and bloating.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio fornon-alcoholic beverages, "As the number of people who are intolerant to gluten is increasing around the globe, consumers are trying to eliminate all the possible sources of gluten from their diet. This has resulted in an increasing demand for gluten-free food and beverage products. This will assist in the growth of the global gluten-free beverages market during the forecast period."

Global gluten-free beverages market segmentation

Of the four major products, the gluten-free carbonated beverages segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for more than 44% of the market. However, the market share for this application is expected to decrease slightly during the forecast period. The gluten-free juices segment is expected to project significant growth during this period.

The Americas was the leading region for the global gluten-free beverages market in 2017, accounting for a market share of more than 47%. However, the market share of this region is anticipated to diminish to a certain extent during the forecast period.

