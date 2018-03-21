sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 21.03.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 576 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

3,86 Euro		+0,12
+3,21 %
WKN: A0DNQG ISIN: US06846N1046 Ticker-Symbol: FZC 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
BILL BARRETT CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BILL BARRETT CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,058
3,337
20.03.
3,88
3,95
20.03.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BILL BARRETT CORPORATION
BILL BARRETT CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BILL BARRETT CORPORATION3,86+3,21 %
CHINA CORD BLOOD CORPORATION9,07+0,22 %