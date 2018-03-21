St Kitts and Nevis Launch New Fund for Citizenship by Investment Programme

LONDON, March 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The world's first citizenship by investment programme in St Kitts and Nevis has launched a new fund - the Sustainable Growth Fund - to boost investment in the prospering Caribbean nation.

Touted the Platinum Standard in an accelerating industry, the St Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment Programme has long been considered a forerunner in the industry, known for its rigid and robust processes and vetting procedures.

The Sustainable Growth Fund will be more affordable than the previous ongoing fund - the Sugar Industry Diversification Foundation - with a price-point of US$150,000 for a single applicant and US$195,000 for a family of four.

In a press statement launching the fund, Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis, Dr the Honourable Timothy Harris said that the Sustainable Growth Fund will benefit every citizen and resident of the twin-island nation and said that the pricing is both "attractive and sustainable."

The Prime Minister also spoke of the attractive mobility benefits economic citizens will have if they invest in a St Kitts and Nevis second citizenship:

"St Kitts and Nevis recently signed historic visa waiver agreements with Russia, India and Indonesia. Citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis enjoy visa free entry to more than 140 countries including Germany, France, Holland, Italy and the United Kingdom."

CEO of the St Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment Unit, Les Khan, says that the Sustainable Growth Fund is an attractive opportunity for the discerning applicant:

"The Sustainable Growth Fund is not just about sustaining development for our nation, it is also about providing a strong investment opportunity for our potential economic citizens.

"The Programme allows applicants and their families to secure their future in the same way the Fund operates to enhance the quality of living for our citizens on the islands."

Over the past six months the St Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment Programme has received accolades for its service including 'World's Most Innovative Investment Immigration Programme' at the Global Citizen Awards Ceremony and the top Caribbean programme ranking in the 2018 Passport Index of Henley and Partners.

Investment will go toward healthcare, education, alternative energy, heritage, infrastructure, tourism and culture, climate change and resilience, and the promotion of indigenous entrepreneurship.

The Sustainable Growth Fund will be operational and adopted within the St Kitts and Nevis Government legislation from the 2 April.