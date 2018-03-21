sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

ELEMENTIS PLC - Annual Financial Report

PR Newswire
London, March 21

Elementis plc - Annual Report and Accounts 2017 and Notice of 2018 AGM

Copies of the above documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at: http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm

Printed copies of the above documents, together with forms of proxy, are being posted to shareholders. Copies of the Annual Report and Accounts, Notice of Meeting and Proxy Form can also be viewed on the Company's website at:
http://www.elementisplc.com/investors/agm-information/ and
http://www.elementisplc.com/financial-information/reports-&-presentations/

Laura Higgins
Company Secretary
020 7067 2999

21 March 2018


