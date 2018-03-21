GEP On 'Leading Edge Of Innovation,' Says HfS Research; Ranked Top Provider Of Procurement Managed Services Based On Strong Digital Transformation Capabilities

- Lead researcher says, "Strong execution and managed services provide GEP clients high value now, while transformational capabilities and expertise make GEP a collaborative partner to guide clients in their digital transformation journey, with cloud procurement platform SMART by GEP and emerging technologies like RPA, blockchain and AI"

- Major research firms consistently rank GEP a global leader in three key business lines- strategic consulting, software and managed services. GEP combines these capabilities to provide unified solutions of extraordinary scope, power and effectiveness

CLARK, New Jersey, March 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- GEP, a leading provider of comprehensive procurement solutions to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, announced today that it has again been named a "Winner" in the latest HfS Blueprint Report: Procurement As-a-Service 2017.

Boston-based HfS Research, which authors and publishes the Blueprint Report series, is a leading provider of research and analysis in the procurement services sector, and an authority on global IT and BPO services, with specific focus on global business services, digital transformation, autonomics and outsourcing.

In this report, GEP was again cited for continuous innovation and clear leadership as a provider of procurement managed services, and for its extraordinary record of success in developing and leveraging digital technology to provide transformational outcomes and outsized results.

The latest Blueprint places as much emphasis on innovation as on execution across the Procurement As-a-Service Value Chain: Strategic Sourcing, Supplier Management, Transactional Procurement, Technology Management and Contract Management.

"GEP is at the leading edge of Procurement As-a-Service innovation," said Derk Erbé, vice president, sourcing and procurement research at HfS Research. "Strong execution and managed services provide clients with high value now. And its transformational capabilities and expertise make GEP a collaborative partner to guide clients in the digital procurement transformation journey, with cloud-based digital procurement platform SMART by GEP and emerging technologies, such as robotic process automation, artificial intelligence, and blockchain."

Erbé continued, "Well-versed in strategic sourcing and category management, GEP serves clients in over 30 industries and continues to grow spend under management and value delivered."

A complimentary version of the report is available here for download: www.gep.com/hfs2017





About GEP

GEP helps global enterprises operate more efficiently and effectively, gain competitive advantage, boost profitability, and maximize business and shareholder value.

Fresh thinking, innovative products, unrivaled domain and subject expertise, and smart, passionate people - this is how GEP creates and delivers unified business solutions of unprecedented scale, power and effectiveness.

With 14 offices and operations centers in Europe, Asia and the Americas, Clark, New Jersey-based GEP helps enterprises worldwide realize their strategic, operational and financial objectives.

Named Best Supplier at the EPIC Procurement Excellence Awards, GEP is frequently recognized as a digital technology innovator and leading provider of cloud-native, source-to-pay procurement software by top industry and technology analysts, such as IDC, Forrester, Gartner, Ardent Partners, PayStream and Spend Matters. At the same time, GEP consistently earns top honors as a global provider of strategic consulting and managed business services from bellwether analysts, such as Everest Group, NelsonHall, IDC, HfS Research and ALM Intelligence.

To learn more about our comprehensive range of strategic and managed services, please visit www.gep.com. For more about SMART by GEP, our cloud-native, unified source-to-pay platform, please visit www.smartbygep.com.





Media Contact

Al Girardi

VP, Marketing & Analyst Relations

GEP Worldwide

Phone: 732-382-6565

Email: al.girardi@gep.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/518346/GEP_Logo.jpg