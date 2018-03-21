INVESTOR ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 23, 2018 - UBNT

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2018 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. ("Ubiquiti") (NASDAQ: UBNT) between May 9, 2013 and February 20, 2018 . You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. To get more information, go to:

http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/ubiquiti-networks-inc?wire=1

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (i) that the size of the Company's purported user community was drastically overstated; (ii) that the Company had exaggerated its publicly reported accounts receivable; and (iii) that as a result of the foregoing, Ubiquiti's publicly disseminated financial statements were materially false and misleading. On February 20, 2018, Ubiquiti revealed that it had received a subpoena from the SEC "requesting documents and information relating to a range of topics including metrics relating to the Ubiquiti Community, accounting practices, financial information, auditors, international trade practices, and relationships with distributors and various other third parties."

If you suffered a loss in Ubiquiti, you have until April 23, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

30 Broad Street - 24th Floor

New York, NY 10004

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll-Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP