"ADGO" Stock Symbol Effective for Advantego Corporation

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2018 / Advantego Corporation (OTC PINK: ADGO) today announced that its new stock symbol, ADGO, is now effective after a 20-business-day notification period under its former symbol of MYNGD.

"The transition from the business of the former Golden Eagle International, Inc. is now complete, and there should be no confusion regarding our sole charter of providing elite software and digital marketing solutions to select industries," according to Robert W. (Rob) Ferguson, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer. "In contemplating this day, we have retained third-party industry professionals to handle our investor relations and branding strategy to augment our own efforts using our library of social media and digital communications software," he pointed out.

"This all comes on the heels of delivering our initial array of products to early customers, more of which will be detailed in our annual report for the year ended December 31, 2017, which will be released shortly," Ferguson added.

UPCOMING EVENTS

Advantego will present the Company (the initial public event for Advantego) at the Mastermind Investment Club (an angel investor network) at the Los Angeles Hilton Airport Hotel on Friday, March 23.

On Saturday, March 24, the Company will unveil a new product at the 60th Swallows Day Parade in San Juan Capistrano. Advantego will capture images of the event, curate the photos, and display them in real time at a local restaurant, the Mission Grill.

HOLDERS OF STOCK CERTIFICATES

Existing shareholders who hold their own stock certificates in the former Golden Eagle International, Inc. are reminded that they are required to exchange by certified mail such certificates for new ones with transfer agent, TranShare Corporation. Please note the current address (which has been updated from Advantego's last communication): 15500 Roosevelt Boulevard, Suite 301, Clearwater, FL 33760.

ABOUT ADVANTEGO CORPORATION

Advantego Corporation provides a suite of elite software services for businesses including digital communications, content management, social media marketing and other products utilizing its proprietary "Intelligent Solutions Platform." Website: www.advantego.com.

