

21 March 2018



G4S PLC



(the 'Company')



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMRs') and persons closely associated with them ('PCAs')



Release of Deferred Shares under 2014 bonus plan



The Company announces that it received notification that on 16 March 2018, PDMRs of the Company listed in the table below acquired ordinary shares in the Company released to them as a result of the vesting of an award of deferred shares under the Company's 2014 bonus plan ('Deferred Shares').



+-----------------------+----------------------------+-------------------------+ |Name of PDMR |Role |Number of deferred shares| | | |released under 2014 bonus| | | |scheme | +-----------------------+----------------------------+-------------------------+ |Ashley Almanza |Chief Executive Officer |246,022 | +-----------------------+----------------------------+-------------------------+ |Mel Brooks |Regional President |20,847 | | |Africa | | +-----------------------+----------------------------+-------------------------+ |Graham Levinsohn |Regional CEO Europe & |27,351 | | |Middle East | | +-----------------------+----------------------------+-------------------------+ |SÃžren Lundsberg-Nielsen|Group General Counsel |54,016 | +-----------------------+----------------------------+-------------------------+ |Debbie Walker |Group Corporate Affairs |38,454 | | |Director | | +-----------------------+----------------------------+-------------------------+ |Peter Neden |Divisional CEO Care and |9,289 | | |Justice Services & UK | | | |Facilities Management | | +-----------------------+----------------------------+-------------------------+ In each case sufficient numbers of such shares were sold to pay for tax and other contributions due in respect of the release of the shares.



After these sales, the PDMRs retained the following numbers of shares from the vesting: +-----------------------+----------------------------+-------------------------+ |Name of PDMR |Role |Number of shares retained| | | |after sale to tax | | | |purposes | +-----------------------+----------------------------+-------------------------+ |Ashley Almanza |Chief Executive Officer |130,391 | +-----------------------+----------------------------+-------------------------+ |Mel Brooks |Regional President, Africa |11,465 | +-----------------------+----------------------------+-------------------------+ |Graham Levinsohn |Regional CEO Europe & |17,395 | | |Middle East | | +-----------------------+----------------------------+-------------------------+ |SÃžren Lundsberg-Nielsen|Group General Counsel |29,708 | +-----------------------+----------------------------+-------------------------+ |Debbie Walker |Group Corporate Affairs |20,380 | | |Director | | +-----------------------+----------------------------+-------------------------+ |Peter Neden |Divisional CEO Care and |4,923 | | |Justice Services & UK | | | |Facilities Management | | +-----------------------+----------------------------+-------------------------+ Transfer of Deferred Shares of a PDMR to their PCA



The Company further announces that it received notification that on 21 March 2018, Mr SÃžren Lundsberg-Nielsen, had the 29,708 Deferred Shares he retained following the release of Deferred Shares transferred to a nominee account held by Line Lundsberg-Nielsen, who is a PCA. Line Lundsberg-Nielsen retains the beneficial ownership in these shares. On the same day, Mr Peter Neden, had the 4,923 Deferred Shares he retained following the release of Deferred Shares transferred into a nominee account jointly held with Lisa Neden, who is a PCA. Peter and Lisa Neden retain beneficial ownership in these shares.



The attached notifications, which have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulations, provide further details.



Ashley Almanza - Release of Deferred Shares under 2014 bonus plan



1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Ashley Almanza 2. Reason for Notification



a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer - PDMR



b) Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI 549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the transaction



Acquisition of shares following release of deferred shares relating to 2014 bonus plan. c) Price(s) and volume(s) +--------+---------+ |Price(s)|Volume(s)| +--------+---------+ |Nil |246,022 | +--------+---------+



d) Aggregated Information Aggregated volume



Price



Nil



GBP - Pound Sterling e) Date of the transaction 16 March 2018



f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue



1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Ashley Almanza 2. Reason for Notification



a) Position/status Chief executive officer - PDMR



b) Initial notification/ amendment



Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI



549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the transaction



Sale of sufficient number of shares vesting under the 2014 deferred bonus to satisfy tax and NI liabilities arising out of such vesting.



c) Price(s) and volume(s)



+--------+---------+ |Price(s)|Volume(s)| +--------+---------+ |£2.512 |115,631 | +--------+---------+



d) Aggregated Information



Aggregated volume Price



n/a single transaction



GBP - Pound Sterling



e) Date of the transaction 16 March 2018 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue



Mel Brooks - Release of Deferred Shares under 2014 bonus plan



1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Mel Brooks 2. Reason for Notification



a) Position/status Regional President, Africa - PDMR



b) Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI 549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the transaction



Acquisition of shares following release of deferred shares relating to 2014 bonus plan. c) Price(s) and volume(s) +--------+---------+ |Price(s)|Volume(s)| +--------+---------+ |Nil |20,847 | +--------+---------+



d) Aggregated Information Aggregated volume



Price



Nil



GBP - Pound Sterling e) Date of the transaction 16 March 2018



f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue



1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Mel Brooks 2. Reason for Notification



a) Position/status Regional President, Africa - PDMR



b) Initial notification/ amendment



Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI



549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the transaction



Sale of sufficient number of shares vesting under the 2014 deferred bonus to satisfy tax and NI liabilities arising out of such vesting.



c) Price(s) and volume(s)



+--------+---------+ |Price(s)|Volume(s)| +--------+---------+ |£2.512 |9,382 | +--------+---------+



d) Aggregated Information



Aggregated volume Price



n/a single transaction



GBP - Pound Sterling



e) Date of the transaction 16 March 2018 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue



Graham Levinsohn - Release of Deferred Shares under 2014 bonus plan



1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Graham Levinsohn 2. Reason for Notification



a) Position/status Regional CEO Europe & Middle East - PDMR



b) Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI 549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the transaction



Acquisition of shares following release of deferred shares relating to 2014 bonus plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) +--------+---------+ |Price(s)|Volume(s)| +--------+---------+ |Nil |27,351 | +--------+---------+



d) Aggregated Information Aggregated volume



Price



Nil



GBP - Pound Sterling e) Date of the transaction 16 March 2018



f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue



1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Graham Levinsohn 2. Reason for Notification



a) Position/status Regional CEO Europe & Middle East - PDMR



b) Initial notification/ amendment



Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI



549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the transaction



Sale of sufficient number of shares vesting under the 2014 deferred bonus to satisfy tax and NI liabilities arising out of such vesting.



c) Price(s) and volume(s)



+--------+---------+ |Price(s)|Volume(s)| +--------+---------+ |£2.512 |9,956 | +--------+---------+



d) Aggregated Information



Aggregated volume Price



n/a single transaction



GBP - Pound Sterling



e) Date of the transaction 16 March 2018 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue



SÃžren Lundsberg-Nielsen - Release of Deferred Shares under 2014 bonus plan



1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name SÃžren Lundsberg-Nielsen 2. Reason for Notification



a) Position/status Group General Counsel - PDMR



b) Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI 549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the transaction



Acquisition of shares following release of deferred shares relating to 2014 bonus plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) +---------+---------+ |Price(s) |Volume(s)| +---------+---------+ | Nil|54,016 | +---------+---------+



d) Aggregated Information Aggregated volume



Price



Nil



GBP - Pound Sterling e) Date of the transaction 16 March 2018



f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue



1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name SÃžren Lundsberg-Nielsen 2. Reason for Notification



a) Position/status Group General Counsel - PDMR



b) Initial notification/ amendment



Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI



549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the transaction



Sale of sufficient number of shares vesting under the 2014 deferred bonus to satisfy tax and NI liabilities arising out of such vesting.



c) Price(s) and volume(s)



+--------+---------+ |Price(s)|Volume(s)| +--------+---------+ |£2.512 |24,308 | +--------+---------+



d) Aggregated Information



Aggregated volume Price



n/a single transaction



GBP - Pound Sterling



e) Date of the transaction 16 March 2018 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue



Peter Neden - Release of Deferred Shares under 2014 bonus plan



1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Peter Neden 2. Reason for Notification



a) Position/status Divisional CEO Care and Justice Services & UK Facilities Management - PDMR b) Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI 549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the transaction



Acquisition of shares following release of deferred shares relating to 2014 bonus plan. c) Price(s) and volume(s) +--------+---------+ |Price(s)|Volume(s)| +--------+---------+ |Nil |9,289 | +--------+---------+



d) Aggregated Information Aggregated volume



Price



Nil



GBP - Pound Sterling e) Date of the transaction 16 March 2018



f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue



1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Peter Neden 2. Reason for Notification



a) Position/status Divisional CEO Care and Justice Services & UK Facilities Management - PDMR b) Initial notification/ amendment



Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI



549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the transaction



Sale of sufficient number of shares vesting under the 2014 deferred bonus to satisfy tax and NI liabilities arising out of such vesting.



c) Price(s) and volume(s)



+--------+---------+ |Price(s)|Volume(s)| +--------+---------+ |£2.512 |4,366 | +--------+---------+



d) Aggregated Information



Aggregated volume Price



n/a single transaction



GBP - Pound Sterling



e) Date of the transaction 16 March 2018 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue



Debbie Walker - Release of Deferred Shares under 2014 bonus plan



1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Debbie Walker 2. Reason for Notification



a) Position/status Group Corporate Affairs Director - PDMR



b) Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI 549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the transaction



Acquisition of shares following release of deferred shares relating to 2014 bonus plan. c) Price(s) and volume(s) +--------+---------+ |Price(s)|Volume(s)| +--------+---------+ |Nil |38,454 | +--------+---------+



d) Aggregated Information Aggregated volume



Price



Nil



GBP - Pound Sterling e) Date of the transaction 16 March 2018



f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue



1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Debbie Walker 2. Reason for Notification



a) Position/status Group Corporate Affairs Director - PDMR



b) Initial notification/ amendment



Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI



549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the transaction



Sale of sufficient number of shares vesting under the 2014 deferred bonus to satisfy tax and NI liabilities arising out of such vesting.



c) Price(s) and volume(s)



+--------+---------+ |Price(s)|Volume(s)| +--------+---------+ |£2.512 |18,074 | +--------+---------+



d) Aggregated Information



Aggregated volume Price



n/a single transaction



GBP - Pound Sterling



e) Date of the transaction 16 March 2018 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue



Transfer of Deferred Shares from PDMRs to their PCAs



1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name SÃžren Lundsberg-Nielsen 2. Reason for Notification



a) Position/status Group general counsel/PDMR



b) Initial notification/ amendment



Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI



549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62



b) Nature of the transaction



Transfer by Mr SÃžren Lundsberg-Nielsen of 29,708 ordinary shares in the Company in a nominee account with Platform Securities LLP held by Line Lundsberg- Nielsen, a PCA of Mr Lundsberg-Nielsen, for nil consideration. Line Lundsberg- Nielsen retains beneficial ownership in the shares. c) Price(s) and volume(s)



+--------+---------+ |Price(s)|Volume(s)| +--------+---------+ |Nil |29,708 | +--------+---------+



d) Aggregated Information



Aggregated volume Price N/A single transaction



Nil GBP - Pound Sterling e) Date of the transaction



21 March 2018 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue



1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Line Lundsberg-Nielsen 2. Reason for Notification



a) Position/status PCA with Group General Counsel



b) Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc



b) LEI



549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62



b) Nature of the transaction



Transfer by Mr SÃžren Lundsberg-Nielsen of 29,708 ordinary shares in the Company in a nominee account with Platform Securities LLP held by Line Lundsberg- Nielsen, a PCA of Mr Lundsberg-Nielsen, for nil consideration. Line Lundsberg- Nielsen retains beneficial ownership in the shares. c) Price(s) and volume(s)



+--------+---------+ |Price(s)|Volume(s)| +--------+---------+ |Nil |29,708 | +--------+---------+



d) Aggregated Information



Aggregated volume Price N/A single transaction



Nil GBP - Pound Sterling



e) Date of the transaction



21 March 2018 f) Place of the transaction



Outside a trading venue



Transfer of Deferred Shares of a PDMR to a joint nominee account



1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Peter Neden 2. Reason for Notification



a) Position/status Divisional CEO Care and Justice Services & UK Facilities Management - PDMR b) Initial notification/ amendment



Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI



549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the transaction



Transfer by Peter Neden into joint ownership with Lisa Neden (his PCA), of 4,923 ordinary shares in the Company. The shares are held through a nominee, Platform Securities LLP. Peter and Lisa Neden retain beneficial ownership in the shares. c) Price(s) and volume(s)



+--------+---------+ |Price(s)|Volume(s)| +--------+---------+ |Nil |4,923 | +--------+---------+



d) Aggregated Information



Aggregated volume Price N/A single transaction



GBP - Pound Sterling e) Date of the transaction



21 March 2018 f) Place of the Transaction



Outside a trading venue



1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Lisa Neden 2. Reason for Notification



a) Position/status PCA to Divisional CEO Care and Justice Services & UK Facilities Management b) Initial notification/ amendment



Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI



549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the transaction



Transfer by Peter Neden into joint ownership with Lisa Neden (his PCA) of 4,923 ordinary shares in the Company. The shares are held through a nominee, Platform Securities LLP. Peter and Lisa Neden retain beneficial ownership in the shares. c) Price(s) and volume(s)



+--------+---------+ |Price(s)|Volume(s)| +--------+---------+ |Nil |4,923 | +--------+---------+



d) Aggregated Information



Aggregated volume Price N/A single transaction GBP - Pound Sterling e) Date of the transaction 21 March 2018 f) Place of the Transaction Outside a trading venue



Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:



Celine Barroche Company Secretary



