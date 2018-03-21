The latest market research report by Technavio on the global industrial food portioning machines marketpredicts a CAGR of around 6% during the period 2018-2022.

The report segments the global industrial food portioning machines market by application (meat, poultry, and seafood, bakery, and dairy), and by geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global industrial food portioning machines market, according to Technavio food and beverage researchers:

Increasing emphasis on controlling food waste and processing costs: a major market driver

Rise in popularity of 3-D portioning: emerging market trend

In 2017, the Americas accounted for the largest market share of over 40% in the global industrial food portioning machines market

The increasing emphasis on controlling food waste and processing costs is one of the major factors driving the global industrial food portioning machines market. Portioning is one of the important procedures during food processing. Portioning includes the conversion of a mass of product into individual sections, which are equal in weight, shape, and size. The portion sizes have an impact on the quality and cost of food products. Food wastage is a very significant concern for food processing companies. Thus, inconsistent portioning can lead to an increase in food wastage, contributing to loss to the company. Therefore, food processing companies focus on buying high-efficiency portioning equipment to fulfill their processing needs.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on food service, "Food processors use portioning equipment to produce precise and accurate portions. Processors use high-value raw materials in the food processing industry. Thus, it is important to limit food wastage and make accurate portions with the aid of effective portioning equipment. The food processing companies use this equipment to produce products such as sausages, meat loaves, fillets, and cream cheese portions."

Portioning is very important during the processing of various food products such as meat, fish, poultry, dairy, and bakery. Several manufacturers of food portioning machines have been using the 3-D portioning technology to improve the efficiency of portioning. The 3-D portioning system can adapt to the size and shape variations of unsorted incoming products, which will help in increasing the yield. It also helps in the optimal and consistent slicing of products. Furthermore, the system can eliminate partial membrane pieces to generate full membrane pieces.

Global market opportunities

In 2017, the Americas accounted for the largest market share of over 40% in the global industrial food portioning machines market. It was followed by EMEA and APAC. A substantial amount of meat and poultry processing activities happen across countries such as the US, Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina that are in the Americas. The industrial food portioning machines are used extensively for portioning meat and poultry products in various forms. The increased processing has resulted in various meat processing plant expansions across the Americas. Such expansions may promote the growth of the industrial food portioning machines market in the Americas during the forecast period. EMEA will account for the highest growth rate in the global industrial food portioning machines market during the forecast period.

