

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sex and the City star Cynthia Nixon has launched her campaign for New York governor with a stop in Brownsville, one of Brooklyn's most run-down neighbourhoods.



The 51 year old New Yorker and progressive activist plans to challenge incumbent Governor Andrew Cuomo for the Democratic party nomination 'to fight for a better, more equal New York'.



Cynthia said she is contesting the election to stop Cuomo from selling New York off to the highest bidder.



New York's eight years under the Cuomo administration have been 'an exercise in living with disappointment, dysfunction, and dishonesty,' according to her.



Cynthia promises to fully fund New York's public schools, fix the crumbling subway system, pass the DREAM Act, invest in renewable energy, and take on New York's corrupt political establishment and the billionaire class on Wall Street by passing campaign finance and ethics reform.



Cynthia grew up on the Upper West Side of Manhattan and in Yorkville, where she was raised by her single mother in a one bedroom apartment.



Cynthia began working as an actor when she was 12 years old to earn money to pay for her college education. Best known for her role as career-oriented lawyer Miranda Hobbes on HBO's hit series, 'Sex and the City,' Cynthia received her Grammy for her role in the audio version of 'An Inconvenient Truth,' the seminal book warning about the dangers of climate change.



For the last 17 years, Cynthia has been fighting for better schools and women's health care, including the right to choose.



An outspoken advocate for LGBT equality, Cynthia is married to longtime education organizer Christine Marinoni.



If elected, she would be the first openly gay and lady Governor of the state.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX