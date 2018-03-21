Employee services provider Personal Group witnessed revenues drop in its most recent trading year as a delayed roll out of its salary sacrifice offering to Royal Mail and other key customers impacted the firm's cash flow. Revenue from continuing operations fell 15.6% to £45.2m as a result of the Let's Connect product being pushed back to 2018. However, Personal highlighted that the eventual roll-out came with a stronger offer at a reduced cost base after the initial delay, leading management to ...

