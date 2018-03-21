B2B information, insight and events group Centaur Media maintained its dividend on Wednesday after narrowing losses in its most recent trading year thanks to declining exceptional costs and rising revenues. Centaur narrowed pre-tax losses 92.1% to £700,000 on £65.4m of revenue, a 9.55% uptick on the year before, helped along by a drastic 65% fall in exceptional costs to £4.4m. The company's strong operational progress was carried by its move to pure B2B business, an improved revenue mix, and ...

