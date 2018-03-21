Investment company Blenheim Natural Resources announced on Wednesday that its investee company BrandShield has launched the world's first anti-scam blockchain platform. MyShield is designed to bring trust to the e-commerce and online market, in which counerfeits and piracy are estimated to reach $2.81tn in 2020, by alerting users to fraudulent websites, counterfeit online sales and various other types of online scams. AIM-traded investment company Blenheim holds an 8.95% interest in cyber ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...