Imaginatik updated the market on its strategic review on Wednesday, which it had announced on 1 February, including a potential sale of the company conducted within the formal sale process framework. The AIM-traded firm said that, following that announcement, it had received approaches directly and through potential buyers contacted by its financial adviser RSM & Co. It said that potential buyers wishing to participate in the formal sale process were required to sign a non-disclosure agreement, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...