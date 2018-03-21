sprite-preloader
WKN: 904953 ISIN: NO0003067902 
21.03.2018
Hexagon Composites ASA: Mandatory notification of trade

On 21 March 2018, Flakk Invest AS purchased 100,000 shares in Hexagon Composites ASA at a price of NOK 23.36 per share. Flakk Invest AS is a company controlled by Knut Flakk, Chairman of Hexagon Composites ASA.

After the transaction Flakk Invest AS holds 1,100,000 shares. The total holding of Knut Flakk and his close associates, is 30,815,717 shares in Hexagon Composites ASA.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



Source: Hexagon Composites ASA via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)