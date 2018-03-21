Drone Analytics Market Worth 5.41 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, March 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "Drone Analytics Market by Industry (Agriculture & Forestry, Construction, Insurance, Mining & Quarrying, Utility, Telecommunication, Oil & Gas, Transportation, Scientific Research), Application, Type, Solution, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is estimated to be USD 1.57 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 5.41 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 28.11% from 2017 to 2022. The increasing demand for drone analytics for use in the commercial application to derive data-driven actionable insights is expected to drive the market for drone analytics. The rising use of drone analytics in industries, such as agriculture, mining & quarrying, construction and insurance is further expected to drive the drone analytics market.

Browse 82 market data Tables and35 Figures spread through 149 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Drone Analytics Market - Global Forecast to 2022"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/drone-analytics-market-237350517.html

The construction industry segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on industry, the construction segment of the drone analytics market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022. The rising use of drone analytics to track the progress of construction activities is expected to fuel the growth of the drone analytics market. The construction industry uses drones to carry out inspection, aerial monitoring, etc., and provide actionable insights.

The 3D modelling segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on application, the 3D modelling segment of the drone analytics market is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. 3D modeling used in the construction and mining & quarrying industries can help companies operating in these industries to optimize their workflow using drone analytics.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market for drone analytics during the forecast period.

The drone analytics market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the high demand for drone analytics solutions from countries such as China, India, and Japan. The commercial sector in these countries is growing at a high rate. Drones are being used for inspection, monitoring, and surveying applications in the region.

Major players operating in the drone analytics market include Airware (US), DroneDeploy (US), Delta Drone (France), Pix4D (Switzerland), PrecisionHawk (US), AeroVironment (US), VIATechnik (US), Esri (US), and Kespy (US).

Know more about the Drone Analytics Market:

