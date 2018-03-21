Regulatory News:

Areas, the global concession catering brand of Elior Group (Paris:ELIOR), has been awarded the contract to manage 16 points of sale for Fira de Barcelona (for whom it has been providing catering services for 12 years), and the catering for the Palau de Congressos in Barcelona. The contract, whose initial three-year term could be extended to five, covers 4,000 m² in the Montjuïc and Gran Vía exhibition centers.

Areas' new catering solution is designed around seven catering concepts comprising gastronomic restaurants, catering services and fast-food brands offering a range of fresh produce. Visitors to the exhibition centers can discover Deli&Cia (Areas' own take-away brand); La Pausa (which serves fresh, in-season produce straight from the market); the Briciole high-end bakery; a Caffriccio café; the Italian Pizza'n Co chain; the Buena Pinta beer cellar, and the Saboramar gastronomic restaurant. The catering offering also includes the services of Antara, Areas' dedicated catering services brand for Palau de Congressos visitors and exhibitors.

The renewal of this contract reinforces Areas' position as long-standing catering partner of Fira de Barcelona, one of the most important trade fair institutions in Europe, for which it has provided catering services for over 12 years and more than 1,000 professional trade fairs and conventions, including the Mobile World Congress.

Oscar Vela, Areas CEO for Spain, Portugal, and Latin America, declared: "We value the bond of trust that we have forged with the teams of Fira de Barcelona over the past 12 years. With this new contract, we are proposing a revamped catering solution that is designed to meet the specific requirements of the exhibition center sector and which will enable us to reinvent the visitor and exhibitor experience."

About Elior Group

Founded in 1991, Elior Group has grown into one of the world's leading operators in the catering and support services industry, and has become a benchmark player in the business industry, education, healthcare and travel markets. Now operating in 16 countries, the Group generated €6,422 million in revenue through 25,000 restaurants and points of sale in FY 2016-2017. Our 127,000 employees serve 5.5 million people on a daily basis, taking genuine care of each and every one by providing personalized catering and service solutions to ensure an innovative customer experience.

We place particular importance on corporate social responsibility and have been a member of the United Nations Global Compact since 2004 and we reached the GC Advanced level in 2015. The professional excellence of our teams, as well as their unwavering commitment to quality and innovation and to providing best in-class service is embodied in our corporate motto: "Time savored".

For further information please visit our website: http://www.eliorgroup.com or follow us on Twitter: @Elior_Group

About Areas

Areas is one of the global leaders in the travel catering and retail industry, generating €1.774 billion in revenue in 2016/2017. A global brand of Elior Group, Areas welcomes 330 million customers each year in 2,000 restaurants and points of sale in 14 countries, throughout Europe as well as in the USA, Mexico and Chile. As the caterer of choice in the travel and leisure markets, focusing on quality for 50 years, Areas is present in transportation hubs large and small across the world (airports, train stations, motorway service plazas), as well as in exhibition centers and leisure parks. Building upon a culture of operational excellence, Areas draws on its in-depth understanding of travelers' needs and the most extensive range of catering concepts on the market to offer the perfect blend of ingredients for each of its 900,000 daily customers to savor.

For further information: http://www.areas.com Areas on Twitter @Areas @Areas_FR @Areas_ES

