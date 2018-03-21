BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Submission of Documents

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc

(LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)

SUBMISSION OF DOCUMENTS



Report & Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2017, Form of Proxy and Currency Letter



Copies of the Annual Report & Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2017, the Form of Proxy and Currency Letter have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.hemscott.com/nsm.do.

The Annual Report & Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2017 may also be viewed at: www.blackrock.co.uk/brla





21 March 2017