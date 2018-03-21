sprite-preloader
21.03.2018 | 17:45
PR Newswire

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Submission of Documents

PR Newswire
London, March 21

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc
(LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)

SUBMISSION OF DOCUMENTS

Report & Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2017, Form of Proxy and Currency Letter

Copies of the Annual Report & Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2017, the Form of Proxy and Currency Letter have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.hemscott.com/nsm.do.

The Annual Report & Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2017 may also be viewed at: www.blackrock.co.uk/brla


21 March 2017


© 2018 PR Newswire