Following the launch of the Corporate Social Responsibility project, named Commit Together!, and at the occasion of the World Water Day, Europcar Group (Paris:EUCAR) is proud to announce the results of the efforts undertaken to limit its water consumption regarding the cleaning of its vehicles in stations.

Europcar Group has deployed, since last year, a new European program aiming to revise the systematic cleaning of its vehicles. After each rental, the real need of cleaning each vehicle is assessed, based on a pre-established list of criteria. This assessment indicates whether the vehicle needs an integral cleaning or if a partial dry one is sufficient. This technic prevents from moving vehicles and the related water consumption.

During 2017, 13 of vehicles rented by Europcar Group, in its subsidiaries, has been cleaned without using water, allowing to preserve the water of the equivalent of 31 Olympics pools throughout the year.

As part of the Commit together! strategy, Europcar Group has set the objective by 2020 to reach 20% of vehicles processed without water.

About Europcar Group

Europcar Group is a major player in mobility markets and is listed on Euronext Paris. The Group's mission is to be an attractive alternative to car ownership by providing a wide range of mobility solutions: car rentals, Vans Trucks, chauffeur service, car-sharing or peer-to-peer. Customer satisfaction is at the heart of the group's mission and all of its employees and this commitment fuels the continuous development of new services.

The group operates through multi brands meeting every customer specific needs: Europcar the European Leader in vehicle rental services, Goldcar Europe's largest low-cost car rental company, InterRent value for money brand targeting leisure customers and Ubeeqo a European company specializing in fleet and mobility solutions for both the business and the end-customers market.

The Group delivers its mobility solutions worldwide through an extensive network in 130 countries and territories (including 16 wholly-owned subsidiaries in Europe and 2 in Australia and New Zealand, franchisees and partners).

