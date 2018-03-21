Planon Strengthens Market-leading Position in the CRE and FM Software Market with 18% Growth

NIJMEGEN, Netherlands, March 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global market leader Planon reflects on a successful year in which the international organisation continued to grow and saw total revenue increased by 18%. Additionally, a number of global customers were added to the client base.

The success of recent years is reinforced by Verdantix independent market research which has named Planon a leader in the Green QuadrantIntegrated Workplace Management Systems (IWMS). In this quadrant, Verdantix scored Planon the strongest on momentum and capabilities. Pierre Guelen, CEO and founder of Planon, says: "This great result confirms what our more than 2,000 customers around the world already know - Planon stands for innovation, continuity and demonstrable added value in real estate and facility management. In addition to IWMS, our innovative solutions for Lease Accounting and Service Providers have made an important contribution to our growth."

Last year, Planon developed a specific solution with unique functionality for facility management service providers, with SPIE GmbH becoming of the first customers. In addition, Planon welcomed the following customers in 2017: Colruyt, the Scheepsvaartmuseum, Krinkels, Public Service Wallonia, Henderson Land in Hong Kong, Heineken and Veolia. Universities such as Dartmouth College and California Polytechnic State University in the United States also started using Planon's software.

