BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

SHARE ISSUE

BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust plc - (LEI: 54930040ALEAVPMMDC31)

The Company announces that today it issued 250,000 ordinary shares of 1p each for cash, at a price of 76.75 pence per share, a premium to the Company's net asset value. 52,000 of these shares were issued out of treasury and a further 198,000 were issued under the Company's ordinary share blocklisting facility. The ordinary shares issued will rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares.

Following this issue of shares, the company will no longer hold any shares in treasury, and the number of ordinary shares that the Company has in issue is 118,966,000. The total number of voting rights of the Company is 118,966,000 and this figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Contact name for queries:

S Beynsberger

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

21 March 2018

Tel: 020 7743 2639