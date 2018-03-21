Delivery solutions provider DX announced the appointment of David Mulligan, FCA, to the board of directors as its chief financial officer, with effect from 9 April on Wednesday. The AIM-traded firm said James Hayward - its interim CFO since July last year - would remain with DX for a period in order to complete an orderly handover. DX said Mulligan would bring more than 20 years of experience in senior financial positions in a number of listed companies. He was most recently CFO at Hornby, where ...

