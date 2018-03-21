A parliamentary committee has accused PricewaterhouseCoopers for "milking the Carillion cow dry" as the accountancy firm was grilled over the construction company's collapse earlier this year. PwC was hired by Carillion to manage their pensions liabilities in 2012 and became adviser to the trustees last year. Once Carillion had filed for bankruptcy, PwC were appointed as special managers. On Wednesday, partners from the professional services firm was accused of charging "superhuman" fees over ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...