Nigeria-focussed oil and gas production and development company Eland Oil & Gas updated the market on its operations at the Opuama field in licence OML 40 on Wednesday. The AIM-traded firm said that, further to its announcement on 13 February, mechanical issues with the OES teamwork rig had continued intermittently. It said the principal issue was a lack of consistent power from the rig's engines, and as a result the company - through its joint-venture subsidiary Elcrest Exploration and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...