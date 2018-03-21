US stocks moved slightly ahead after the open on Wall Street on Wednesday as investors awaited the latest policy announcement from the Federal Reserve. At 1530 GMT, Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 were both up 0.26%, while the Nasdaq had gained 0.21%. The Fed rate announcement is due at 1800 GMT, along with a speech from chair Jerome Powell and the FOMC's updated economic projections. With the Fed widely expected to hike rates by 25 basis points, the focus will be on the dot plot ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...