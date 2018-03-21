Expansion Represents Continued Growth of International Wholesale Business for the Williams-Sonoma Inc. Family of Brands

Pottery Barn Kids, the premier specialty retailer for children's home furnishings and decorative accessories, and a member of the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. portfolio of brands (NYSE:WSM), today announced it will begin wholesale operations in the UK with three Pottery Barn Kids branded shop-in-shops at John Lewis, the UK's largest department store retailer. The shop-in-shops will open this autumn at John Lewis shops in the Oxford Street, Peter Jones and Stratford City locations. The Pottery Barn Kids shop-in-shop will feature an assortment of furniture and accessories for baby and nursery. Pottery Barn Kids will also launch a dedicated ecommerce website, potterybarnkids.co.uk, offering a curated selection of Pottery Barn Kids items for baby and kids, including gifts.

"We are thrilled to bring Pottery Barn Kids into the UK retail market with a great partner like John Lewis and at the same time as we launch our UK ecommerce site," said Jennifer Kellor, President, Pottery Barn Kids and PBteen brands. "We look forward to sharing our exclusive high-quality furniture, textiles and accessories with UK customers who want to create stylish, kid-friendly and creative spaces in their home."

Caroline Bettis, Head of Buying Childrenswear, Nursery and Haberdashery for John Lewis said, "We are proud and delighted to be able to partner with Pottery Barn Kids to bring their uniquely-styled children's furniture and accessories to the UK High Street."

The Pottery Barn Kids and John Lewis partnership marks Williams-Sonoma Inc.'s second European wholesale venture with John Lewis following its launch of West Elm in 2015 (a partnership which has grown to include 14 West Elm UK locations and online at JohnLewis.com).

ABOUT POTTERY BARN KIDS

Pottery Barn Kids, a member of the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) portfolio of brands, is a premier specialty retailer for children's home furnishings and decorative accessories. Introduced in 1999, Pottery Barn Kids offers exclusive designs that create kid-friendly, stylish and innovative spaces for the nursery, bedroom and playroom. Key product categories include furniture, bedding, bath, window treatments, rugs, lighting, decorative accessories, toys, nursery essentials and gear such as backpacks and reusable lunch bags. Pottery Barn Kids operates company-owned stores in the United States, Canada and Australia and has unaffiliated franchisees that operate stores in the Middle East, the Philippines and South Korea, and stores and ecommerce websites in Mexico, as well as an ecommerce site at www.potterybarnkids.com that offers international shipping to customers worldwide. Pottery Barn Kids provides complimentary design services, a comprehensive gift registry program and monogramming services. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180321005941/en/

Contacts:

UK PR:

Williams-Sonoma, Inc.

Sophie Hughes, +44(0)20 3865 6169

PR Manager

Slhughes3@wsgc.com

or

US PR:

Pottery Barn Kids and PBteen

Kendra Stewart

Director, PR Brand Marketing

krstewart@wsgc.com