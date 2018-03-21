sprite-preloader
BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

London, March 21

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc

LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameSarmad El Zaouk
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusNon-Executive Director
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameBlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc
b)LEI5493003K5E043LHLO706
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		Ordinary shares of 1 cent each (shares)



GB00B3SXM832
b)Nature of the transactionSale of Shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£1.6161459,787
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price
 n/a (single transaction - see above)
e)Date of the transaction2018-03-19
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)

