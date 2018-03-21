

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended Wednesday's session in the red. After moving in a sideways patter for much of the day, the market turned definitively lower in the afternoon. The weak performance of the bank stocks weighed on the market ahead of today's announcement from the Federal Reserve.



The Fed is widely expected to hike interest rates when it concludes its 2-day policy meeting later today. Traders will be paying close attention to the accompanying statement and comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell for any clues regarding the outlook for future rate hikes.



The Swiss Market Index decreased by 0.72 percent Wednesday and finished at 8,783.70. The Swiss Leader Index dropped 0.72 percent and the Swiss Performance Index lost 0.62 percent.



SGS sank 3.1 percent, after the stock began trading on an ex-dividend basis.



Credit Suisse declined 3.0 percent, UBS surrendered 1.7 percent and Julius Baer fell 1.2 percent. In addition to the uncertainty ahead of the Fed announcement, the banking sector also took a hit after statements by Deutsche Bank regarding the course of business in investment banking at an investment conference.



Swisscom decreased 1.5 percent, adding to its losses from the previous day. An aggressive landline offer from competitor Salt pressured the stock, as well as shares of Sunrise, which fell 2.3 percent.



Kuehne + Nagel weakened by 0.8 percent after Kepler Cheuvreux downgraded its rating on the stock to 'Hold' from 'Buy.'



The index heavyweights all finished in negative territory. Roche and Novartis dipped by 0.1 percent each and Nestlé dropped 1.5 percent.



Partners Group climbed 0.6 percent, adding to yesterday's gains following its earnings report. JP Morgan also increased its price target on the stock.



Sika climbed 0.9 percent, Geberit and Richemont gained 0.4 percent each and Givaudan added 0.3 percent.



