Cutting-Edge New Incubator And Networking Space Opens In Israel

The "Lauder Club" is Backed by Prominent Jewish Leader Ronald S. Lauder

Ribbon-Cutting Event Marks Continued Expansion of Lauder Employment Center

BE'ER SHEVA, Israel, March 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ronald S. Lauder announced the opening of the Lauder Club, a first-of-its-kind incubator and networking event space in the Negev. Joined by Professor Rivka Carmi, President of Ben-Gurion University (BGU) in the Negev, and Eric Michaelson, Chief Israel Officer of the Jewish National Fund, Lauder inaugurated the new club, which expands the footprint and offerings of the 3-year old Lauder Employment Center in Be'er Sheva.

The club is the latest in a multi-year, multifaceted, multi-million-dollar investment Lauder is making in the Negev to fulfill his vision of Be'er Sheba as a hub of entrepreneurship and economic opportunity.

In addition to Lauder, Carmi and Michaelson, the ribbon-cutting event was attended by Avi Balashnikov, Chairman of the Lauder Employment Center; Michal Grayevsky, President of JCS International and Vice Chair of the Center; Professor Moshe Caspi, Dean of Students at BGU, and over 30 business executives from across the region, as well as students and graduates.

A passionate advocate for the Negev, Lauder is currently building a private home in Be'er Sheva, adjacent to the Employment Center.

Standing at the front of the Lauder Club, Lauder challenged the employers in attendance, "The question is, what can be done? This is only the first step. The Negev should be a center for technology for the future. I'm excited for what I see, so much so that I'm building a house across the street."

For the residents, students, employers, and leaders of Be'er Sheva and surrounding communities in the Negev, the new expansion of the Lauder Employment Center and continued growth and investment opens the door to new possibilities and successful growth for what is quickly becoming the future hub of Israeli innovation.

About the Lauder Employment Center

In 2015, together with JNF and Eretz Ir, the Lauder Employment Center in Be'er Sheva was inaugurated. The Center operates with the explicit objective to help build the local economy and provide new opportunities for graduates to build their careers and lives in the Negev.

Contact: Albana Ademaj, (347) 556-5198, Alba@mg745fifth.com

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dxfH7-A82r4

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/657073/Lauder_Employment_Center_Ribbon_Cutting.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/657074/Lauder_Employment_Center_Liron_Moldovan.jpg