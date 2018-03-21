

Dalradian Provides Block Listing Update



TORONTO, ONTARIO -- March 21, 2017/Globe Newswire/ - Dalradian Resources Inc. (TSX:DNA /AIM:DALR) ('Dalradian' or the 'Company') announces that as of 21 March 2018 and pursuant to Rule 29 and Schedule Six of the AIM Rules for Companies, there have been the following changes to the number of shares block listed in respect of the block listing of up to 28,047,299 common shares each in the Company admitted to trading on AIM on 6 February 2015 and its updates and changes on 17 August 2015, 20 May 2016, 27 September 2016, 23 March 2017 and 22 September 2017. As there are no further securities to be issued under the scheme, no further block listing updates will be provided with respect to the 28,047,299 common shares admitted to trading on AIM on 6 February 2015.



+----------------------------+-------------------------------------------------+ |Name of company |Dalradian Resources Inc. | +----------------------------+-------------------------------------------------+ |Name of scheme(s) |Block listing of up to 28,047,299 common shares | | |each in the Company admitted to trading on AIM on| | |6 February 2015 | +----------------------------+-------------------------------------------------+ |Period of return |From: 21 September 2017 | | |To: 21 March 2018 | +----------------------------+-------------------------------------------------+ |Balance under scheme(s) from|50,000 common shares | |previous return: | | +----------------------------+-------------------------------------------------+ |The amount by which the |Nil | |block scheme(s) | | |has been increased during | | |the period: | | +----------------------------+-------------------------------------------------+ |Number and class of |Nil | |securities issued under the | | |scheme(s) during the period:| | +----------------------------+-------------------------------------------------+ |Number and class of |50,000 warrants issued on 1 January 2013 expired| |securities issued under the |unexercised | |scheme(s) which expired | | |during the period: | | +----------------------------+-------------------------------------------------+ |Balance under the scheme(s) |Nil | |of securities not yet issued| | |at the end of the period | | +----------------------------+-------------------------------------------------+ |Number and class of |Block listing of up to 28,047,299 common shares| |securities originally |each in the Company admitted to trading on AIM on| |admitted and the date of |6 February 2015, as follows: | |admission +---------------------------+---------------------+ | |Warrants issued to two| 30,000| | |landowners on 1 January| | | |2011 | | | +---------------------------+---------------------+ | |Warrants issued to two| 40,000| | |landowners on 1 January| | | |2012 | | | +---------------------------+---------------------+ | |Warrants issued to two| 50,000| | |landowners on 1 January| | | |2013 | | | +---------------------------+---------------------+ | |Warrants issued in| 9,710,250| | |connection with the bought| | | |deal offering completed on| | | |19 February 2014 | | | +---------------------------+---------------------+ | |Broker warrants issued in| 1,190,250| | |connection with the bought| | | |deal offering completed on| | | |19 February 2014 | | | +---------------------------+---------------------+ | |Warrants issued in| 9,602,500| | |connection with the bought| | | |deal offering completed on| | | |31 July 2014 | | | +---------------------------+---------------------+ | |Broker warrants issued in| 1,152,300| | |connection with the bought| | | |deal offering completed on| | | |31 July 2014 | | | +---------------------------+---------------------+ | |Warrants issued in| 5,599,999| | |connection with the non-| | | |brokered private placement| | | |completed on 31 July 2014 | | | +---------------------------+---------------------+ | |Broker warrants issued in| 672,000| | |connection with the non-| | | |brokered private placement| | | |completed on 31 July 2014 | | +----------------------------+---------------------------+---------------------+ |Contact details |Marla Gale | | |Vice President, Communications | | |+1 416 583 5622 | +----------------------------+-------------------------------------------------+



About Dalradian Resources Inc. Dalradian Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company that is focused on advancing its high-grade Curraghinalt Gold Project located in Northern Ireland, United Kingdom. The Curraghinalt Project is in permitting, with exploration ongoing to build on the positive feasibility study released in January 2017.



