Simon Rowlands, non-executive director of private healthcare provider Spire Healthcare, purchased 114,000 ordinary shares in the company on Wednesday, upping his stake to a total of 328,516 as a result. Rowlands spent £248,793.60 on the purchase, acquiring the shares at an average price of 218.24p each. Earlier in March, Spire reported a 24% fall in profits in its last full year after a decline in NHS local work but the private healthcare operator maintained its dividend as new boss Justin Ash ...

