Alba Mineral Resources announced the appointment of Feroz Sultan as a special advisor on oil and gas on Monday, in a move that the company said "further strengthens" its team. Sultan is a petroleum geologist with over 40 years of experience in management, exploration, development and the production of oil and gas, having managed both onshore and offshore oil and gas field developments and prepared field development, technical and commercial plans. George Frangeskides, executive chairman of Alba ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...