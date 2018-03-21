Why the Crypto Market Surged Yesterday
As investment dollars find their way back into cryptocurrencies this week, some assets are outperforming industry leaders like Bitcoin. Cardano, for instance-a favorite of Weiss Cryptocurrency Ratings-spiked more than 35% yesterday.
Also on the list of big winners are IOTA and Siacoin.
Before we get to the specific tailwinds driving these currencies, let's take a closer look at the broad-based recovery in cryptocurrency markets. What started the recovery?
The single most important factor was the G20 summit. When investors believed that an international crackdown was on the horizon, there was a massive sell-off.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
