The "Europe Online Payment Methods: Second Half 2017" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The check-out choices of shoppers in 20 European nations are highlighted in this report, which also points out a growing concern about payment security.

The online payment methods landscape in Europe remains dynamic, as B2C ECommerce sales continue to grow across the region and new payment regulations are adopted. The revised Payment Services Directive (PSD2) becomes applicable in the EU from January 2018, with some of the major consequences expected to be increased competition in European payments, the emergence of innovative payment solutions and better security for consumers. Safety of the payment process in online and mobile shopping remains a major concern for digital buyers in Europe. According to a recent survey cited in this publication, the share of Internet users in the EU who were concerned about security of payment online increased by several percentage points over the past four years and was the highest in countries such as Ireland, Luxembourg and Spain.

Payment methods are evolving as new regulations are enacted and online retail shopping continues to spread, while traditional methods of credit card payment in Western Europe and cash on delivery in Eastern Europe give way to innovative methods like PayPal or other digital wallets. One driving force for change is the concern throughout the region about payment security.

Questions Answered in this Report

What were the leading online payment methods in Europe 2017?

How do payment preferences of online shoppers in Europe vary across 20 markets?

What are the key payment trends in Europe?

How important is payment security to European online shoppers?

What is the current state and the prospects of mobile payments in Europe?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Management Summary

2. Global Developments

3. Europe

