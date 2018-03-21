Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 21, 2018) - President of Barsele Minerals Corp., Gary Cope speaks about their large gold project in Northern Sweden.













Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.b-tv.com/barsele-minerals-ceo-clip-90sec/

Barsele Minerals is being featured on CBC's Documentary Channel the week of Mar. 26 - Apr. 8, 2018 Monday through Friday, throughout the day and evenings.

Barsele Minerals Corp. (TSXV: BME)

Barsele Minerals Corp. is a Canadian-based junior mineral exploration company with an impressive gold, silver, and copper exploration project on renowned mineral trends in Sweden.The Company's directors and management include industry professionals with a consistent track record of identifying and advancing successful mineral exploration projects.

barseleminerals.com

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips is the largest library of publicly traded company CEO videos in the US and Canada. These 90 second video profiles broadcast on national TV and are distributed online on top financial portals including: Thomson Reuters, BNN.ca, and Stockhouse.com. They are also disseminated via a video news release to several financial portals including Globe Investor, OTC Markets, TMX Money, and The National Post.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clip Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com