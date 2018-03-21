Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 21, 2018) - Brett Heath, CEO of Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. explains how the company gives investors direct exposure to gold and silver prices.





Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. is being featured on CBC's Documentary Channel the week of Mar. 26 - Apr. 8, 2018 Monday through Friday, throughout the day and evenings.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (TSXV: MTA):

Metalla was built to generate leveraged precious metal exposure by acquiring royalties and streams for our shareholders. Our goal is to increase share value by accumulating a diversified portfolio of royalties and streams with attractive returns. Our strong foundation of current and future cash generating asset base, combined with an experienced team gives Metalla a clear path to becoming one of the leading gold and silver companies for the next commodities cycle.

www.metallaroyalty.com

