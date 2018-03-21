Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 21, 2018) - Chairman and CEO of Quaterra Resources Inc., Thomas Patton, discusses the company's three major Porphyry deposits and their future potential.





Quaterra Resources Inc. is being featured on CBC's Documentary Channel the week of Mar. 26 - Apr. 8, 2018 Monday through Friday, throughout the day and evenings.

Quaterra Resources Inc. (TSXV: QTA):

Quaterra Resources Inc. is a mining exploration and development company focused on advancing its key copper assets in Yerington, Nevada. Quaterra's Yerington projects have good existing infrastructure, valuable water rights, community support and significant exploration upside. They have the potential to be transformed into a district-scale, long-life copper mining operation.

Quaterra has 100% ownership of three partially defined porphyry copper deposits in the Yerington Copper District of Nevada, one of the world's most attractive mining jurisdictions.

www.quaterra.com

