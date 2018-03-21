Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 21, 2018) - Michael Byron, CEO and President of Nighthawk Gold Corp., shares the company's plans to continue developing their Indin Gold Camp asset.





Nighthawk Gold Corp. is being featured on CBC's Documentary Channel the week of Mar. 26 - Apr. 8, 2018 Monday through Friday, throughout the day and evenings.

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSX: NHK)

Nighthawk Gold Corp. is a Canadian-based gold exploration company with a district scale land position (222,203 acres or 900 km2), within the Indin Lake Greenstone Belt, located approximately 200 km north of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories. Nighthawk is focused on advancing the Colomac Gold Project with a current inferred resource of 2.1 million ounces of, as well as advancing its other regional gold deposits and showings on its Indin Lake Gold Property, within a highly prospective and underexplored Archean gold camp.

www.nighthawkgold.com

