Transition Metals is being featured on CBC's Documentary Channel the week of Mar. 26 - Apr. 8, 2018 Monday through Friday, throughout the day and evenings.

Transition Metals (TSXV: XTM):

Based in Sudbury, Ontario, Transition Metals is a multi-commodity exploration company using the project-generator business model. This approach maximizes shareholder exposure to discoveries and capital gain while minimizing shareholder equity dilution by selling interest in the projects rather than ownership in the Company. Funding to advance the projects and make discoveries comes from partners that receive an interest in a project in exchange for cash payments, exploration expenditures, royalties and shares.

Transition Metals is committed to enhancing shareholder value by continually advancing its diverse portfolio of project toward discovery.

