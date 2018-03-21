

US TSYS SUMMARY: Post-FOMC chop saw futures alternately make new highs then session lows as market digested dots, hold at 3 (rally), but more aggressive 2019 path (sell-off). Dovish comments on Fed chair presser spurred steepener/bid in short end. - US$ index lower/reverses Tue's gains post FOMC (DXY -.604, 89.770); equities mildly higher (emini +1.5, 2725.0); gold gaps higher (XAU +23.60, 1334.90); West Texas crude stronger as well (WTI +1.93, 65.47). - Short end Eurodollar futures reversed losses/pulled higher after dovish tone from Fed chair Powell that there is no sense we are 'on the cusp of an acceleration in inflation' from current data. Focus is on more aggressive 2019 hikes. Buyer of appr 165,000 EDZ9/EDZ0 spds from 0.065-0.080 last two sessions making out well, spd currently 0.120. - Swap spds wider, spd curve flatter with short end leading move, better rate paying in short end late. Light deal-tied flow, early two-way across curve amid better selling from fast$, props - Late ylds: 2Y 2.303%, 3Y 2.462%, 5Y 2.681%, 7Y 2.815%, 10Y 2.889%, 30Y 3.121%