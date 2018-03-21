

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After an early move to the downside, treasuries saw considerable volatility in afternoon trading on Wednesday before closing moderately higher.



Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, rose by 2.8 basis points to 2.907 percent.



The lower close by treasuries came after the Federal Reserve announced its widely anticipated decision to raise interest rates by 25 basis points.



A strong labor market and strength in the broader economy compelled the Fed to raise its benchmark interest rate to a range of 1.5 percent to 1.75 percent.



Perhaps more importantly, the Fed reiterated its plan to raise interest rates gradually. The central bank continues to project three rate hikes in 2018.



Annual inflation 'is expected to move up in coming months,' the Fed's accompanying statement said, a change from previous comments indicating that inflation would move up 'this year.



In a new addition to the Fed's policy statement, the central bank sounded its most optimistic about the U.S. situation, saying, 'The economic outlook has strengthened in recent months.'



On the U.S. economic front, the National Association of Realtors released a report showing a much bigger than expected increase in existing home sales in the month of February.



NAR said existing home sales jumped by 3.0 percent to an annual rate of 5.54 million in February from a rate of 5.38 million in January. Economists had expected existing home sales to rise by 0.5 percent.



Trading on Thursday may continue to be impacted by reaction to the Fed decision along with reports on weekly jobless claims and leading economic indicators.



