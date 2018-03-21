Ansarada Raises $18M Series A to Expand Business Readiness Platform Globally

Drawing on $2T in deal flow, AI-powered platform generates strategic insights to enhance operations

CHICAGO and SYDNEY, March 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Ansarada, a global business readiness platform provider, today announced it has raised $18 million USD in Series A funding to accelerate expansion in the United States and EMEA. With this investment, Ansarada will meet surging demand for its Material Information Platform (MIP) that enables businesses and their advisors to improve ongoing operations and eliminate risks, while supporting superior outcomes during business-critical events such as M&A, capital raises and audits. This capital raise was led by Ellerston Capital, alongside Tempus Partners, Belay Capital and Australian Ethical Investments. All advisory fees from the deal will be donated to charity projects in Uganda and Nepal via Adara Partners.

"Ansarada has grown fast to become the go-to platform for companies in executing their most important transactions, like mergers and acquisitions," said David Leslie, investment director of Ellerston Ventures. "Ansarada's new innovations and products build on their impressive experience to deliver value to any company in the world. Ellerston's investment will help Ansarada capitalize on the global demand for their solution, and accelerate the company's pace of product innovation."

Ansarada recently launched its AI-powered MIP to empower advisors, investors and companies to unify critical information scattered across silos and provide a complete overview of business performance. Ansarada's user-friendly technology then harnesses the power of machine learning to identify risks and opportunities and generate unique insights from more than 20,000 business-critical events worth over $2 trillion. Companies using MIP gain an advantage in their biggest events, while the holistic view enables them to improve ongoing operations across the business.

"Ansarada's high-value products enable companies to significantly enhance how they manage critical corporate information around material events," said Alister Coleman from Tempus Partners. "In an increasingly global environment, where data and information security is paramount, Ansarada enables companies to optimize and share their most important information securely. Tempus Partners is excited to back a great founding team as they plot Ansarada's next wave of product development and global growth."

For this capital raise, Ansarada has adopted an innovative model that donates all advisory fees to benefit people in extreme poverty. Through a groundbreaking partnership with Adara Partners, hundreds of thousands of dollars in fees will directly support vulnerable communities in Nepal and Uganda with health, education and other essential services. Ansarada has been working with Adara for years, and has pledged one percent of its equity, time and product to support the group's acclaimed international development work.

"Global titans from Google to PwC have seen first-hand how Ansarada technology unites information and artificial intelligence to help business flourish," said Sam Riley, CEO of Ansarada. "Ansarada is honored to team up with some of the biggest names in dealmaking to help more companies seize opportunities in today's fast-moving market. This spirit of innovation has also influenced our breakthrough donation model for corporate advisory services that delivers help to those who need it most and can inspire professionals to serve a greater purpose."

About Ansarada

Ansarada is leading a new category of business readiness to help companies and their advisors significantly enhance their efficiency and performance. Ansarada's platform harnesses the power of AI to help companies thrive amid their most important business events, such as mergers and acquisitions, fundraising, tenders and IPOs. Customers include some of the biggest companies and strategic advisors in the world, from Google, VMWare, CBRE and Sony to PwC, KPMG and Baird Capital. Ansarada is based in Sydney, Australia, with offices around the world. Learn more at ansarada.com.

